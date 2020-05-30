Virtual session tomorrow for abused women

US-based Guyanese author Fiona Harewood is one of two facilitators presenting a CARE session tomorrow called ‘Living With Your Abuser During COVID-19’, a programme hosted by 4 Real Women International Inc (4RWI).

Tomorrow’s session has been specifically designed in such a way to provide valuable insights on ways victims and their children can remain safe while sharing the same space with their abusers.

4 Real Women International Inc is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that has been significantly impacting the lives of women and girls through their developmental programs. With grassroots operations in the US, Latin America and the Caribbean, 4RWI volunteers are part of a culturally diverse network of multigenerational women dedicated to making change within their communities through the promotion of self-growth by providing wellness and professional coaching.