New imported case of COVID-19 in Trinidad & Tobago

(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago has one new case of COVID-19.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said that the new case came from a member of a family of three that was allowed to return to the country on Thursday.

They were taken to the Home of Football and placed under quarantine.

Of the three swabs, two came back negative and one proved positive.

The new case takes the total confirmed cases in T&T to 117.

This is the first new case in a month.