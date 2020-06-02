GECOM 503 boxes away from recount end

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is 97 boxes closer to the completion of the National Recount however the body is no closer to a decision on how to respond to the various “irregularities” raised by the incumbent APNU+AFC.

Government-nominated Commissioner Desmond Trotman told Stabroek News last evening that the meeting of the Commis-sion scheduled for yesterday was postponed to today when it was discovered that one commissioner who was participating virtually did not possess the necessary documents.

According to Trotman, the “primary issue” on the agenda of the reconvened meeting is likely to be the information received from Chief Immigration Officer, Leslie James.