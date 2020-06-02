Dear Editor,

Any sane person who followed the international news recently on television and saw the video footage of the policeman kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed man, resulting in the eventual death of the arrested man, aught to be appalled. The now dead man managed to cry out repeatedly saying, ‘I can’t breathe’ and even called for his mama. The upheaval of the Minneapolis community following the death of George Floyd has gained widespread support and so has the condemnation of the police officer(s) involved.

Using Minneapolis’ dreadful occurrence as a backdrop, let us contemplate Guyana’s present realities! Who or what is kneeling on the ‘neck’ of Guyana – stymying her progress? Is it the COVID–19 pandemic, the politicians, our creditors, the investors, businessmen, crime, government policies, multinational corporations, corruption, sanctions?

Did you hear Guyana say, ‘I can’t breathe’? Malaysia, Singapore, Chile, South Korea, The Bahamas, and Barbados are all standing tall and breathing unaided. On the other hand, it seems as if Guyana is in a critical condition and is a patient at the Intensive Care Unit, hooked up to a ventilator. Guyana still ‘can’t breathe’ acceptable salaries, infrastructure, public service, timely elections results, jobs, road facilities, racism, corruption…

The cry goes out ‘mama’ or ‘papa’ – Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, Cuffy, Caricom, Ethnic Relations Commission, Guyana Elections Commission, Transparency International, Ministry of Guyana, Private Sector Commission, Parliament, Guyana Revenue Authority…

Heeelp! Come quick, do something before Guyana dies of asphyxiation!

Yours faithfully,

Bernel Wickham