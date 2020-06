‘Hitman Hetty’ looking to set alight CPL —wants to lead Amazon Warriors to title

Explosive West Indies batsman, Shimron Hetmyer, will be looking to set the Caribbean Premier League alight and steer Guyana Amazon Warriors to their maiden title if this year’s tournament is played.

The 23-year-old left-hander was one of nine players retained by the five-time finalists ahead of the 2020 season.

Stabroek Sport caught up with the former Under-19 World Cup winning captain and he discussed his plans for the tournament.