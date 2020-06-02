Jordan: Tired of ‘ingrained racism and violence toward people of color’

Legend Michael Jordan released a statement on Sunday saying black people and minorities “have had enough” of the racism in the United States.

Jordan is among the numerous people to speak out after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last Monday in Minneapolis after white officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Chauvin and three other Minneapolis police officers ignored Floyd’s cries for help and he eventually went motionless. The incident was caught on video, leading to outrage across the country.

Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, said he understands the rage.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan’s statement began. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength, and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice.”

Jordan expressed his feelings on a day in which protests again raged across the nation.

Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and was a five-time MVP and 14-time All-Star.

—Field Level Media