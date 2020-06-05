Former Elections Commission Chair Edward Garnett Hopkinson passes away

Surveyor and former Chairman of the Elections Commission, Edward Garnett Hopkinson has passed away at the age of 90.

Hopkinson, a former Chief Inspector of Mines, was the Chair of the Commission for the 1994 local government elections.

His daughter Carrie Hopkinson yesterday told Stabroek News that her father was a selfless man as she recalled one of his most precious moments as being the winner of an orchid competition. She said, “Daddy was given the opportunity to name a rose after him, but chose to have his beautiful wife named after it instead, a way to express his love.”

Hopkinson had been married for 60 years to Colleen Hopkinson.

His daughter said that aside from minor aches, Hopkinson did not suffer from any illness.

He passed away on Wednesday at his residence.

A cremation date is still to be decided on, and a memorial will be held at a later date when family and loved ones can all be there to share the memory.