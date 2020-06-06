Take your knees off our necks

There are cries worldwide for justice and peace stemming from the murder of George Floyd in the United States of America. Where is the fear and panic about the global pandemic COVID-19 as crowds gather, march, chant and loot? Suddenly the mainstream media has a new focus. Isn’t it strange? Just a few weeks ago millions were at risk of dying from the coronavirus. Now suddenly, social distancing, which was recommended as a way to prevent the spread, seems to be suspended as the crowds gather. Some are wondering if COVID-19 is loosening its grip on the lungs and hopes of the people so that we can all breathe free again. Or is it that we will see a new outbreak because of the protests worldwide?

The revolution is here once again. There is another attempt, it seems, to purge the earth of human conditions that have worked against the unification of the people. But will it work this time?

2020 continues to unravel like a movie filled with unexpected twists and turns. There is nothing amusing about this plot. Isn’t it strange that suddenly there is wailing throughout the world for justice when the murders of Black people by racists are nothing new?