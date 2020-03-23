Ministry of Public Health must ensure social distancing to fight coronavirus

Dear Editor,

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is a threat to all Guyanese. It requires to a large degree social isolation, avoidance of crowds, and staying indoors to break the transmission of the virus. Countries have shut borders. Schools, churches, gyms, restaurants, barber shops, beauty and other businesses have been shut down. People are lining up or standing six feet apart.

For instance, I read that New York as of 21st March is on compulsory shutdown except for essential services, pharmacy and groceries. I note also other states and countries have similar or more restrictive policies where police and other security forces are keeping people off the road.

Closer home, in Jamaica in the Bull Bay of St. Andrew where the virus was identified the area has been quarantined and under police and army guard to control movement and by extension spread. Jamaica has imposed a restriction where there will no gathering in any public space of over 20 persons and minibuses have been asked to carry passengers that meet that amount. Failure to adhere to the restrictions put in place by the Government of Jamaica will amount to a fine of one million dollars or 12 months in prison. This kind of response requires maturity and the absence of obstructionist politics.

Could anyone imagine if Guyana were to be like the USA or Jamaica the political fallout that would arise? Notwithstanding this the Government of Guyana is being called on to ensure and enforce appropriate measures to contain the spread and protect lives.

Unfortunately, political leaders are encouraging their supporters to gather in large crowds, supposedly to guard GECOM’s ballot boxes which are secured in containers, with each ballot box sealed and locked. Any effort to enter the boxes would require collaboration by all parties to open their own locks. GECOM’s practice allows for a party representative along with relevant police official to stand guard.

At this point in time given the presence of COVID-19 one expects that better judgement will prevail surrounding this watch with large crowds gathered together. This is not only about using soap and water to wash your hands or hand sanitizers; it is about the droplets that can be transmitted.

The Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the Government of Guyana must ensure social distancing. Even if some feel the need to watch the containers, they must do so in compliance with Public Health guidelines so as not to risk spread, endangerment of themselves and the lives of others.

Fumigation/disinfecting is another way to control spread. It was noticed when this effort was applied to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, during the period when a recount was to have taken place, the action attracted a political attack by Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He said during a press conference last week that “you don’t fumigate for coronavirus. You can’t fumigate for coronavirus”. This is irresponsible and misleading because fumigation is a cautionary measure used to contain spread and is being utilised worldwide.

Mr. Jagdeo has national influence and his words have weight. They carry consequences. With his party being a major player in this society he is not unaware of the impact of his words. As such he is being called upon when speaking to this pandemic to let his words be used for the good of Guyana and the health of her citizens.

There was an incident last week of some confusion or resentment at efforts to manage social distancing. This was during the hearing of the injunction brought against the recount of the votes. In Justice Franklyn Holder’s courtroom, an advisory was given as to the number of persons that would be allowed in the same space. Apparently, this did not sit well with some and social media was abuzz, and some whom we least expect saw it as an attempt to destroy press freedom. It is encouraging to know the courts have moved to implement the World Health Organisation’s advisory of social distancing.

In fighting the spread of COVID-19 all forces should be united as one and pay heed to the advisories, local and international. If ever there was a time to set aside political differences in the last 60 years is now.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis