Guyana News

PPP/C leads APNU+AFC by 16,371 votes

Table showing ballot boxes counted by the end June 5. A mere 167 boxes or 7% of boxes remain unprocessed
With the tabulation of the recounted ballots from the March 2nd general elections drawing to an end, by the end of yesterday the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had a lead of 16,371 votes over the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition.

Following the tabulation of an additional 90 General Statements of Recount (SORs) the PPP/C more than doubled its lead from the day before. With just 186 boxes left to be tabulated, the PPP/C has secured 210,310 votes compared with 193,939 votes secured by the APNU+AFC, a difference of 16,371.

At the end of Day 31 of the recount a total of 2,153 or 92% of General SORs and 2,133 Regional SORs had been tabulated.