PPP/C leads APNU+AFC by 16,371 votes

With the tabulation of the recounted ballots from the March 2nd general elections drawing to an end, by the end of yesterday the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had a lead of 16,371 votes over the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition.

Following the tabulation of an additional 90 General Statements of Recount (SORs) the PPP/C more than doubled its lead from the day before. With just 186 boxes left to be tabulated, the PPP/C has secured 210,310 votes compared with 193,939 votes secured by the APNU+AFC, a difference of 16,371.

At the end of Day 31 of the recount a total of 2,153 or 92% of General SORs and 2,133 Regional SORs had been tabulated.