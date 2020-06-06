Bonner anxious to prove worth after call-up for England tour

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Having earned a place in the West Indies Test squad for the upcoming tour of England, left-handed batsman Nkrumah Bonner is ready to prove that Cricket West Indies (CWI) made the right call in choosing him to be part of the historic series.

The 31-year-old Jamaican will be among 25 players – including 11 reserves – who will leave the region next week for the United Kingdom where they will play a three-Test series in a “bio-secure environment” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, when the team was announced, CWI chief selector Roger Harper described Bonner as “an unflappable character” whose “ability to hold the innings together and bat through tight situations could serve the team very well”.

Bonner told the Jamaica Gleaner his call-up was a dream come true.

“The feeling to know that I am in the West Indies Test squad is highly emotional, but I am ready for it and if I should make my debut, it will be a very proud moment because two years ago I was struggling to make the Jamaica team,” the middle-order batsman said.

Bonner is making his Test debut after being one of the leading batsmen in this year’s West Indies First-Class Championship, with 523 runs in seven matches at an average of 58.11.

He previously represented the West Indies when he played two T20 Internationals in 2011 and 2012.

“I am eager to show my talent,” Bonner said of his upcoming assignment. “As a cricketer, you have to go in different conditions to prove your worth. England is one of the toughest places to make your international debut, but it is also one of the places that can make you, so I am looking forward to the challenge to face the skilled England bowlers, and all I can do is stick to the basics and work on my mental and tactical game.”

Bonner is one of two newcomers to the Test squad. The other is 22-year-old Barbadian fast bowler Chemar Holder who is also coming off an excellent domestic First-Class season. He was the leading fast bowler in the West Indies Championship with 36 wickets in eight matches at 18.91 each.

The West Indies team, which is led by Jason Holder, also includes Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

There are 11 reserves accompanying the main 14 players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

Subject to the final approval of the UK Government, the West Indies will defend the Wisden Trophy, starting July 8, behind closed doors at Ageas Bowl, Southampton and Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

The players will all be tested for COVID-19 this week and are scheduled to fly to England on private charters next Monday. They will live, train and play in a “bio-secure” environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.