Corentyne man crushed to death by tractor

A Corentyne man yesterday died yesterday after he was pinned under a tractor, which toppled while he was operating it in the Number 72 Village, Upper Corentyne backdam.

Dead is Ganeshwar Jahaman, 50, also known as ‘Dougla,’ of Number 72 Village.

Sunday Stabroek was told by relatives that Jahaman was preparing the field for rice cultivation when the front of the tractor got stuck in the mud, resulting in the tractor toppling and pinning him underneath as a result.

A relative said that they were told workers immediately rushed over to assist the man but were unable to rescue him. “Only piece of he foot we see outside. The rest of he body deh under the tractor in the mud,” one person, who did not want to be named, related.

After relatives were informed of the accident around 10 am, a police report was made and ranks travelled to the area. However, due to the condition of the access dam, which delayed the law enforcers, the man’s body could only be retrieved from underneath the tractor several hours after.

Jahaman’s body also received some burn injuries, reportedly from hot oil leaking from the tractor.

The man was described as an extremely friendly and helpful person. He was a father of one.