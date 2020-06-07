GECOM decides to tabulate votes from 29 boxes without documents

This story is developing and will be updated.

GECOM has decided to tabulate the votes from the 29 East Coast boxes that weren’t accompanied by statutory documents, sources say.

The decision was taken at a meeting of GECOM today. There have been conflicting reports about why the boxes did not have the documents.

The recount of ballot boxes is expected to end today.

GECOM’s PRO Yolanda Ward this afternoon issued the following statement:

“Good afternoon colleagues. The Commission has decided to include the SoRs for the ballot boxes with missing documents in the tabulation exercise.

“It was noted that the Commission does not intend to disenfranchise any elector.

“However, the Commission will continue to investigate the matter”.