GWI says water company caught filling truck from fire hydrant

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has promised to take “strict” action against a local water company, which it said was caught filling one of its trucks from a fire hydrant in order to sell to its customers.

In a press release, GWI said that officials yesterday witnessed a truck with an approximate capacity of 10,000 gallons belonging to Arctic Waters being filled from a fire hydrant in Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty, with the aid of a “rogue” member of the Guyana Fire Service. It accused the company of tampering with its infrastructure. “GWI also takes this opportunity to condemn the actions of rogue officers within the Guyana Fire Service who seek to condone and assist in such activities, as was also witnessed by officials from the utility,” the statement said.