Sir Shridath makes appeal for rule of law to prevail

Former Foreign Affairs Minister and government consultant Sir Shridath Ramphal has issued an appeal for the rule of law to prevail as Guyana nears “the tipping point of its ‘elections crisis.’”

“…I plead with all my fellow Guyanese not to allow our motherland to descend into the darkness of denial of the rule of law and regularity,” Sir Shridath said in a statement released yesterday as a national recount of votes cast at the March 2 polls neared its conclusion.

“As Guyanese, we owe it to ourselves, to the Caribbean Community which we have helped to bring to life, and to the wider global community whose respect we have earned as an enlightened democratic State – not to debase ourselves by descent into the pit of lawlessness,” he added.