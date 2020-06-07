Guyana News

Jagdeo calls on Top Cop to withdraw flawed list of migrant voters

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday called on the Commissioner of Police Leslie James to withdraw a list of voters that he purports were out of the country on polling day due to inaccuracies that have been uncovered.

According to Jagdeo, over a four-day period PPP/C agents have been able to locate 35 of the 172 persons identified by James in a submission to Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-person Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh.

The information was submitted at the request of Singh, who in a letter to the James, dated May 22nd, 2020, stated, “The APNU/AFC is alleging that persons whose names and dates of birth appear on the list attached had migrated and could not have exercised their franchise on March 2, 2020.”