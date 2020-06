A Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara youth is now dead after an argument with his brother in the wee hours of yesterday morning ended with his throat being slit.

The deceased has been identified as Timothy Hodge, of Lot 29 Sister’s Village. Following the fatal altercation, his brother surrendered to the police yesterday.

Sunday Stabroek understands that Hodge was killed around 2 am after which the 34-year-old suspect turned himself over to the police at the Wales Police Station.