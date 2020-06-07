President Granger, there is no shame in losing an election

Dear Editor,

My letter of February 22 was published under SN’s heading `Do not squander the goodwill of the electorate’. In that letter, I wrote: “The coalition has support, no doubt but, from what I can see, the PPP has the momentum and is poised to return to power”. Everyone and their dog know that the PPP won the election. The SOP’s show that and the recount, which is now winding down, validates that. In the circumstances, GECOM has only one course, which is to declare the PPP as the winner of the election. Swearing in of M.I. Ali as President should follow swiftly.

To President Granger and his supporters I say, there is no shame in losing an election. It happens all the time around the world. Your political grouping will have a very substantial presence in Parliament. The sky will not fall.

Love to all my Guyanese brothers and sisters.

Yours faithfully,

Sieyf Shahabuddeen