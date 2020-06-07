GCB requests logical explanation from CWI for Permaul’s omission

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has written Cricket West Indies (CWI) seeking a logical explanation for the continued exclusion of Guyanese left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul from the Region’s Test side.

Permaul, who has been one of the region’s leading wicket-takers over the last four seasons, was surprisingly excluded from a 25-man touring party set to take on England in a three-match test series next month.

Not only was he the leading wicket taker with 50 wickets in the shortened season, he also bagged the superlative figures of 15-77 his career best during the season.

Permaul’s omission has mystified his man supporters as there seems to be no logical explanation for his omission.

Not surprisingly the Berbice Cricket Board has been one of the first boards in Guyana to question the left-arm orthodox spinner’s omission. The GCB has now followed suit. “The Guyana Cricket Board hereby expresses its bewilderment on the omission of Veerasammy Permaul from the Windies upcoming tour of England,” a release from the GCB stated.

“Permaul’s outstanding performances over the years have spoken for itself, and the GCB perceive performances is the strongest criteria for selection,” the release added.

“In so doing, the GCB acknowledges that Permaul’s performances year-after-year has not only been exceptional, but unquestionable; and as such we are of the opinion that he should have been selected in the Windies squad,” the release continued . The release added that the board has since written Johnny Graves, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI) requesting a logical explanation.

The GCB said it is imploring the left-arm spinner to stay motivated and committed and wishes him continued success in his cricket endeavors.

Permaul was the most noted omission from the 25-man squad who didn’t find favour from the Roger Harper led selection panel. After capturing a whopping 50 wickets in the most recent first-class season, the Guyanese was hoping to make a return to the final squad after a five-year hiatus.

He made his debut in 2012 against Bangladesh but hasn’t played since the last of the six test matches for the West Indies against Australia in 2015.

The Guyanese left-arm spinner has had a prolific run for the Guyana Jaguars side during the Regional Four-day Championship, bamboozling opposing batsmen on the way to taking 183 wickets over the last four seasons, prompting calls for his return.