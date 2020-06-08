GCB, BCB, Albion up in arms over Permaul snub -demand answers but selection panel remains mum

The decision by the Cricket West Indies selection committee to overlook left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul from the 25 players travelling to England tomorrow for a three test series continues to ball all and sundry.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and Albion Community Centre Cricket Club have all made their concerns known and are asking for answers.

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner finished the truncated West Indies Championship as the leading wicket-taker with 50 wickets from eight matches. He also bettered his previous best with a match haul of 15 for 77 while reaching 536 wickets in 121 First-Class matches.