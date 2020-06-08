NSOs submit reworked budgets and proposals to SporTT

Sports bodies have already begun submitting reworked budgets and plans to Sport Company of TT (SporTT) with optimistic anticipation of a lift on international border restrictions in the near future.

The submission of adjusted proposals is required to ensure each national sports organisation clearly outlines its enhanced programmes, competitions, finances and recommendations going forward.

Each motion must also highlight, in detail, measures to be implemented to help lower the risk of covid19 exposure and reduce the spread during competition and practice.