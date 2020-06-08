Police football team aims at top three finish

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of football, Calvin ‘Fluman’ Allen, coach of emerging heavyweight the Guyana Police Force (GPF), declared that the motivation for the team is a top three finish in the eventual new season of the GFF Elite League.

These sentiments were shared during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Allen, “With the addition of players to the Elite League team, any finish in the top three would be acceptable. We will give it a push to win the tournament but if we fall short once we finish in top three, I believe the administration would accept the result. Anything from 1-3 would be good. We are a relatively new club and we are looking for a top three finish and will be working towards that.”

The lawmen concluded the previous campaign, which was their maiden appearance at this level in 7th place in the 10 team tournament.