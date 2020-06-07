Local designer donates 2,000 masks to essential workers, needy

A local fashion designer has moved to use her skills to assist those in need in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by making and donating masks to those in need.

Akeisha Cave has distributed 2,000 customised masks to hospital workers, essential workers and those in need after being inspired by the Million Masks Challenge. “I was actually inspired by the ‘Million Masks Challenge’…where stores all around the world are making masks and distributing them to hospitals and people in need,” cave told Stabroek Weekend.

Cave stated that as a fashion designer, she felt as though it was her duty to assist.