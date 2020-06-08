GWI receives 1200 COVID-19 care packages for Venezuelan migrants, residents in Region One

The Guyana Water Incor-porated (GWI) on Thursday received 1200 care packages/hygiene kits to be distributed to Venezuelan migrants and locals of Region One to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release yesterday, GWI says that this gesture comes on the heels of a collaborative effort among the Canadian High Commission of Guyana, UNICEF and the water utility to improve sanitation conditions in Regions 1 and 7, through the construction of Ventilated Improved Pit Latrines (VIP) and hand-wash sinks.

According to GWI Consultant, Dr. Darren Shako, approximately 60 VIP toilets have been constructed in Region One and residents there also previously benefitted from sanitation training and a set of hygiene kits.