High Court hearings remain suspended for next month

As part of its measures to safeguard its staff, attorneys and the public against COVID-19, the High Court on Wednesday released updated practice directions that advised, among other things, that all physical hearings before it and the Court of Appeal would remain suspended for the next month unless otherwise necessary.

The Magistrates’ Courts, however, will continue to operate on a roster basis where magistrates will sit each day on which their respective court district’s offices are open, while they will be on-call on days these offices are closed.

The update said that court sittings for the High and Appeal courts will continue to be conducted remotely, while noting that the court shall include any place, whether or not at a designated court house, where a judge or magistrate elects to sit to conduct the business of the court.