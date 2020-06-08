More than an athlete -Local athletes should use their voices to speak up about racial inequality and injustice

Mohammed Ali, LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick… examples of American sportsmen who are more than just athletes. They are sports icons who have used their voices and platforms to champion the cause of racial equality.

In this generation, everyone has a voice and everyone can use their platforms to speak up about racial injustices.

With the current widespread protests following the death of George Floyd by the hands of white police officers, more and more athletes across the globe are using their voices to condemn racism and racial injustics. In my opinion, more local athletes should use their platforms to speak up about racial inequality and injustice.