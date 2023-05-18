Use sports to address societal issues of racism and inequalities

Dear Editor,

Sports is a critical tool for promoting racial unity and breaking down barriers between individuals of different races. By providing a level playing field and promoting understanding and empathy, sports helps to foster a sense of community and belonging that can be difficult to find elsewhere in society. The sad reality is Guyana’s history, formed from the cruelty of colonialism, the inhumanity of slavery, the intolerable levels of indentureship, and the deliberate western engineered racial division among the two major ethnic groups in our country still leaves those scars and the challenge of forging national and racial unity among our people. The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports must play a more inspiring and deliberate role with its efforts and programs to encourage and promote this much needed unity. Editor, who is the minister with this worthy responsibility? Promoting “stink and duty” and “dancehall for Mashramani” ok!

Sports have long been an essential part of human life. It has the power to bring people together and create a sense of camaraderie and team spirit, and they have been used for many years to promote racial unity. Sports played a critical role with cricket for us in the West Indies, the civil rights movement, making political statements to show racism, injustices and discrimination and it continues to do so today, as athletes of all races come together to share their love of competition and physical fitness. Editor, one of the primary reasons why sports is so important in promoting racial unity is that it provides a level playing field. When individuals take the field, the court, the track, or the pool, they are all judged on their athletic ability, their dedication, and their commitment to hard work. Regardless of race, ethnicity, or background, each athlete has an equal opportunity to succeed based on their own merits.

Sports is perhaps the closest thing we have to a true meritocracy, and this creates a sense of fairness and equality that can be difficult to find elsewhere in society. This sense of equality is essential for promoting racial unity because it helps to break down barriers and build trust between individuals of different races, religions, or political affiliations. When we see someone of a different race succeeding and excelling in sports, it can challenge our assumptions and prejudices about that person or their race. We are forced to confront the fact that our preconceived notions may be wrong and that the person across the court is just as dedicated and hardworking as we are. In addition to promoting equality and breaking down barriers, sports promote understanding and empathy between individuals of different races. Through sports, we see the struggles and challenges that our fellow athletes face, regardless of their race. We learn about their motivations, their passions, and their values, and we come to appreciate and respect them as individuals.

As a country, we have to use sports more decisively and deliberately for the critical role in promoting racial unity at the grassroots level. In communities across our country, different sports’ disciplines and leagues should be promoted to bring together people, and more specifically, young people of all races and backgrounds, fostering a sense of community and belonging. Young people in particular will benefit from these programs, as they learn about teamwork, leadership, trust, and dedication while also building long-lasting relationships with fellow Guyanese of different races. It is our young people who will bring an end to our disunity as a people, along with mature political leaders on both sides of the divide. Editor, while sports has been an essential tool for promoting racial unity, it is important to recognize that it is not a cure-all for racism and inequality within our society. Athletes of all races face discrimination and prejudice, both on and off the field, and it is therefore important for us, as a collective, to play our part by addressing these issues through education, activism, dialogue and appropriate legislation.

I do maintain that sports can play a critical role by providing a structured sports platform for athletes to engage with each other and to express their views and promote social justice. For example, in recent years, many athletes have spoken out against police brutality, racism and discrimination, using their platforms to promote change and spark conversations about these important issues. As we continue to grapple with the challenges of racism and inequality in our society, we must rely on sports to bring us together and promote greater understanding and acceptance between individuals of all races. It is time the ministry with this national responsibility rise to the occasion and use the tools at its disposal to bring about, or at least contribute to, the process of national unity.

Sincerely,

Jermaine Figueira MP