New political movement founded by Keron Bruce launched

The Movement for Unity and Democracy, a political initiative aimed at promoting unity and democracy in Guyana, was officially launched on Friday at the National Library in Georgetown.

A release from the group said that the speakers at the event included Denzel St. Hill, General Secretary of the Movement; Lynn Medford, Vice President of the Movement; Keron Bruce, Founder and Executive Member of the Movement; and George Gonsalves, President of the Movement. The event was chaired by St. Hill.

The release said that Medford provided an overview of the Movement’s objectives and core principles, highlighting the importance of promoting unity and democracy in Guyana. Bruce shared his personal inspiration behind the formation of the organization. Gonsalves spoke on the various issues affecting Guyana’s progress in the context of racial and political disharmony, the release added.

The launch was attended by a few members of the media, Article 13, and the Guyana Hemp Association, among other special guests.

“The Movement for Unity and Democracy is committed to promoting national unity, social cohesion, and participatory democracy in Guyana. The organization seeks to provide a platform for all Guyanese to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards a common vision for a prosperous and harmonious Guyana”, the release said.