Movement for Unity and Democracy looking to create change

Another new political party has emerged and while it will wet its feet at the June 12 Local Government Elections, it has sounded its intent to try and shake things up at the 2025 general and regional elections.

The Movement for Unity and Democracy, founded by photographer and videographer Keron Bruce, is presenting itself as another option to the dominant duo, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The executive of Movement for Unity and Democracy comprises President George Gonsalves, Vice President Lynn Medford, General Secretary Denzel St Hill, 2nd Vice President Dhan Shyamraj, Assistant General Secretary Marcia Lewis, Treasurer Nazia Mohamed, Assistant Treasurer Brad Singh, and Executive Members Rashan Reid, Bruce, and Telroy McAlmont.