Movement for Unity and Democracy picks up seat on Malgré Tout/Meer Zorgen council

The Movement for Unity and Democracy (MUD), which just won a seat on Malgré Tout/Meer Zorgen council, has said that it was due to the people being fed up with the two-party dominance.

“When we were during the campaign cycle, we weren’t sure but we had the faith that people would have been responsive to a third force there. … I think it comes from the point of being fed up of the two major parties controlling so they were willing to give the Movement a chance,” General Secretary Denzel St Hill said

“Having a third group apart from the two-party system, I would say it’s going to benefit the people because despite their bickering you now have a balance and you could hold both sides accountable,” St Hill added.