Guyana News

Movement for Unity and Democracy picks up seat on Malgré Tout/Meer Zorgen council

Executive members of the Movement for Unity and Democracy party
Executive members of the Movement for Unity and Democracy party
By

The Movement for Unity and Democracy (MUD), which just won a seat on Malgré Tout/Meer Zorgen council, has said that it was due to the people being fed up with the two-party dominance.

“When we were during the campaign cycle, we weren’t sure but we had the faith that people would have been responsive to a third force there. … I think it comes from the point of being fed up of the two major parties controlling so they were willing to give the Movement a chance,” General Secretary Denzel St Hill said

“Having a third group apart from the two-party system, I would say it’s going to benefit the people because despite their bickering you now have a balance and you could hold both sides accountable,” St Hill added.

Trending