Josh Kanhai elected Chairman of URP

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, members of the United Republican Party (URP) held their General Elections at the party’s head office, Liberty House, at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara. Dr.Vishnu Bandhu was unanimously re-elected leader of the United Republican Party (URP).

Founder and former high-ranking executive member of The New Movement (TNM), one of the new political parties formed to contest the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections, Dr. Daniel Josh Kanhai, was elected Chairman of the party.

Other persons elected to the URP executive are Mr. Eon Halls, Vice President; Pastor Marcia Lewis, General Secretary; Ms. Movika Balkaran, Assistant General Secretary; Mr. Junia Brijraj, Treasurer; Ms. Jagranie Debi, Assistant Treasurer; Mr. Rawle Aaron, Public Relations Officer; Mr. Christopher Bianchini, Organizing Secretary; Ms. Gaitri Maraj, Assistant Organizing Secretary; Ms. Sara Beria, Youth Leader, and Ms. Baanmatti Balkaran Women’s Leader.

Yours faithfully,

Rawle Aaron

Public Relations Director

United Republican Party