Roads, drainage to get attention in Mocha/Arcadia – ministers tell residents at outreach

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha reiterated government’s commitment to improving community roads and developing the agriculture sector during a public engagement in the Mocha/Arcadia community on Friday last.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), Mustapha explained that the community will continue to benefit from initiatives that will see the advancement of the agriculture sector. “I will now instruct the NDIA to provide the [drainage] materials so that they can complete the work faster. So Mr Lionel Wordsworth [Head of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority] is there, and he will ensure that you get the materials in a few days’ time to continue the work,” he was quoted as saying.