Two men gunned down in Linden home invasion

An elderly man and his son-in-law were gunned down during a home invasion in Block 22, Wismar, Linden yesterday morning and a third man was critically injured. Two persons are currently in custody and the police are pursuing leads.

The police said that they are investigating the murder of Johnson Bowen, an 87-year-old from Block 22 and Emanuel Dos Santos, a 58-year-old miner of the said address, which occurred at about 4.20 am yesterday.

The attack was carried out by three masked males, two armed with handguns and one with a cutlass.