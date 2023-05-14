Guyana News

Gov’t, IsDB sign US$200m pact for Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Dr. Ashni Singh (left) and Dr Muhammad Al Jasser (Ministry of Finance photo)
By

The Guyana Government yesterday  signed a US$200 million framework agreement with the IsDB for the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The Ministry of Finance in a release yesterday said that Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, and President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr Muhammad Al Jasser, signed the US$200 million Framework Agreement for the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

