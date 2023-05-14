NICIL seeking new bids for Marriott hotel, sets US$85m as base price

After the quashing of tendering in April for the sale of the Marriott Hotel Guyana, state holding company, NICIL has asked the original participants to resubmit bids and has set a base price of US$85m.

There was no word to the public by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) on this new invitation and according to documents seen by the Sunday Stabroek, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 has been set as the deadline for the submission of the new bids.

Numerous questions were raised on April 27 when Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo announced at a press conference that the hotel will remain under the government’s control for now as it will not be moving ahead with its sale given that the highest bid to purchase the hotel was only US$65m.