Recreational park commissioned in New Amsterdam

President Irfaan Ali on Friday commissioned a new recreational park located along the Backdam road in New Amsterdam – a development which he said is expected to provide a green space for families to come together with the possibility to improve mental health and community wellness.

The park which caters to differently-abled people was developed by the Ministry of Public Works along with the Office of the First Lady, Arya Ali.

Ali at the commissioning stated that his government has been working very keenly on the development of the town of New Amsterdam as he stressed that he is happy to see a “full army” comprising young people, business owners, and political persons coming together under the banner of One Guyana “wanting the best for New Amsterdam and putting themselves out there.”