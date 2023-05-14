Sterling Products to be distributor for Amaya Milk

Sterling Products Limited (SPL) and the Amaya Milk Company signed a distributor’s agreement on Friday at Parc Rayne on the East Bank of Demerara.

A release from the event said that SPL will be the exclusive distributor.

At the signing ceremony, the CEO of SPL, Ramsay Ali expressed his excitement about working with Amaya and their commitment to bringing the best products to customers across the region. With Sterling’s distribution network and cold storage facilities, Amaya will be able to reach even more customers, the release noted.