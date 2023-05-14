GECOM commissioners overseeing printing of ballots in Canada

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is now overseeing the printing of ballots for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

The process is ongoing in Canada and is being supervised by opposition-appointed Commissioner Vincent Alexander and government-appointed Commissioner, Clement Rohee. Their presence serves to ensure that the process is smooth, transparent and free of any tampering, and the two commissioners are expected to oversee each step of the process.

LGE are scheduled for June 12, where residents in some 80 local authority areas are expected to vote for their local representative or party, in the proportional representation race and also in the first past the post system.

The governing PPP/C has said that it is contesting in 100% of the areas, while the main opposition APNU is expected to contest some 90% of the areas.