Opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioners Vincent Alexander, Charles Corbin and Desmond Trotman have proposed that an internal investigation be launched into the events of the March 2020 general and regional elections.

The proposal was submitted on Tuesday when the Commission met.

Alexander told Stabroek News yesterday that the proposals form part of their contribution to the proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Act (RoPA) which was on Tuesday’s agenda to be discussed.