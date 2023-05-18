Suspect in Linden double murder surrenders to police

One of the suspects wanted for the murders of an elderly

man and his son-in-law during a home invasion on Saturday, has surrendered to the police.

Initially, the Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for John Ross known as ‘JR’ of Five Corners, Linden and 30-year-old Troy Bruce known as ‘Blacka’ of Lot 26, Wismar Hill. Bruce surrendered to the police yesterday.

The Sunday Stabroek had reported that 87-year-old Johnson Bowen and Emmanuel Dos Santos, a 58-year-old miner were shot dead at Block 22 Wismar. A third victim, Denzil Roberts was critically injured.

According to reports, the attack was carried out by three masked men on Saturday, May 13, just after 3 am. Two of the men were armed with guns and one with a cutlass.

Roberts, who is still in hospital, is now showing signs of improvement after being listed as critical with multiple gunshot wounds.