Accused makes dramatic bid to escape from High Court

A man accused of rape made a bold attempt to escape from the custody of a police officer on Tuesday at the High Court in Georgetown.

The accused, Warren George, was on bail for the charges of rape and assault, when he asked to use the washroom. On his way to the washroom, George leapt over the rails of the High Court corridor in a dramatic bid to escape.

The attempted escape was caught on the High Court security cameras. In the CCTV footage, George could be seen walking without handcuffs along the High Court corridor with an officer. It is not customary to have restraints on persons who are out on bail.