Man who bolted from High Court freed of rape charge

Ex prison officer and bodybuilder Warren George, who last Wednesday made a daring attempt to escape the custody of a police officer at the High Court in Georgetown where he was on trial, has been found not guilty of the rape charge which was levelled against him.

He was, however, unanimously convicted on charges of assaulting the complainant.

Following hours of deliberations, the jury in a majority verdict of 10-2 found George not guilty of committing the sexual offence. He was, however, found guilty on the charge of assault causing bodily harm.