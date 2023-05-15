Suspect in Linden double murder found dead in abandoned house

The body of a man (identity unknown) who was allegedly involved in the double murder on Saturday morning at Block 22, Linden was found in an abandoned house yesterday.

Region #10 Commander, Kurleigh Simon told Stabroek News that two other persons are currently in police custody assisting with investigations. Denzil Roberts, the 20-year-old who was also injured during the home invasion remains hospitalized in a critical state.

Stabroek News had reported that on Saturday morning an elderly man and his son-in-law were both shot dead during a home invasion in Block 22, Linden. The deceased are 87-year-old Johnson Bowen and Emmanuel Dos Santos, a 58-year-old miner. The attack was carried out by three masked men, two armed with guns and one with a cutlass. According to the police report, Bowen and Santos both resided in the one-storey house.