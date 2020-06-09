Nandlall asks High Court to be notified of any challenge to recount

Attorney at Law Anil Nandlall has written to the Registrar of the Supreme Court seeking to be informed of any legal challenge to the just concluded National Recount of votes.

“Should any legal proceedings be filed in the Supreme Court of Judicature in relation to, or in connection with, or in any manner whatsoever, touching and concerning the National Recount…I hereby respectfully request an opportunity to be heard before any Order of Court is made or any relief is granted by any Court in the Supreme Court of Judicature in respect of any such legal proceedings,” Nandlall said in the brief letter which was copied to the Registrar of the High Court and Court of Appeal.

The former Attorney General noted in the letter that he represents the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, “an interested party that would be aggrieved or affected by any such order or relief.”