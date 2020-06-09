Phased reopening of airspace to start July 1st

Guyana will begin the gradual reopening of its airspace from July 1st with a controlled number of flights coming into country, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field announced yesterday.

Field made the announcement during a webinar, titled “Path to Clear Skies,” where the aviation body unveiled its four-phase reopening plan to facilitate incoming and outgoing flights.

During the webinar, stakeholders spoke of measures that are being implemented to facilitate the movement of passengers through the two international airports to limit the spread of COVID-19.