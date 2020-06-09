Trinidad: Mom charged with failing to report rape of child, by her husband

(Trinidad Express) Two people appeared in court today for separate offences against minors.

Officers of the Eastern Division arrested a 52-year-old woman yesterday.

She was subsequently charged with failing to report a sexual assault that was committed against her daughter.

The male suspect, who is the woman’s husband, has since gone into hiding, police say.



A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The mother of three appeared at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court today and was granted bail in the sum of $500 cash by Magistrate Dubay.

The second arrest, which took place on June 4th 2020, involved a 61-year-old driver from Tobago. The 14-year-old victim, while assisting police with an enquiry into a physical assault case, confided to officers that the accused had been sexually assaulting her since she was seven-years-old. Enquiries were conducted and he was arrested and charged with three offences of grievous sexual assault and three offences of sexual intercourse with a female under 14 years.

He appeared before Magistrate Cedeno at the Scarborough Magistrate’s Court today and was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 or $20,000 cash.