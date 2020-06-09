Mingo declaration should now be consigned to dustbin

Dear Editor,

If there is only one element of substance that the recently concluded recount exercise has established, it is that the Mingo Region Four Declaration was irretrievably flawed and should now be thrown in the dustbin of our electoral history.

The now ‘infamous’ Mingo Declaration will be remembered down the corridors of time as an attempt in broad daylight to thwart the will of the Guyanese electorate.

Thankfully, we have now gone past the ‘Mingo’ hurdle. It is now for GECOM to ensure that the results of the recount are fairly and accurately tabulated and a Declaration of the results be done without undue delay.

I take this opportunity to commend GECOM for a commendable job done in the recount exercise and look forward to the Declaration of the results on the basis of the recount.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally