Trinidad man walks into police station and confesses – ‘I just killed her’

(Trinidad Express) Police are at Barrackpore investigating a murder where a woman was allegedly killed by a close male relative in a case of domestic violence.

Shortly after day break on Wednesday, the man walked into the Barrackpore police station and allegedly confessed to the officers.

Police officers took the man to his home at Sukhan Trace, where the woman’s body was found.



The man was taken into police custody.

Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed, officers of the Southern Division Task Force and Homicide Region III have also responded.

In April, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith had said there has been a spike in the number of domestic violence cases in the country.



Overall in 2019 there were 232 cases, while this year 558, up to April 9.

In February 2019 there were 39 reports, but this year there have been 73.

In March 2019 there were 42 reported cases, while this year is 96.

Griffith noted that this escalation in reports was a world-wide trend where stay at home measures were implemented.

He reminded victims of the hotlines 555, and 999 to contact the police for help.

Griffith said that the TTPS were also trained paramedics and first-aiders, and will lend assistance when required.