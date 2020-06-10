A huge step forward, says Holder

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies left the Caribbean late Monday for the United Kingdom where they will face England in cricket’s first-ever “bio-secure” series, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A 14-man squad headed by captain Jason Holder, along with 11 reserves, assembled Monday in Antigua and later departed by private charter for the three-Test tour which runs from July 8-28.

Players will be isolated in “bio-secure” facilities at Southampton and Manchester – the venues for the matches – for the duration of the seven-week tour.

The UK has been particularly hard hit by the virus, recording 287 000 infections and 4 500 deaths.

Three players – Trinidadian Darren Bravo and the Guyanese duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul – declined selection due to personal safety concerns.

However, the core of the Test unit have made the trip, with the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Kemar Roach all available for the series.

The 25-man contingent, along with management, all tested negative for COVID-19, clearing the way for their departure but will be tested again on arrival in the UK on Tuesday.

Holder, leading West Indies for the second time on a tour of England, said his side were confident about the safety preparations which had gone into making the series possible.

“This is a huge step forward in cricket and in sports in general as we travel over to England for this series,” said the top-ranked all-rounder in Tests.

“A lot has gone into the preparations for what will be a new phase in the game. I’m happy for the support and well-wishes we have been receiving from our loyal and dedicated fans once it was confirmed the tour would go-ahead.

“This has been a source of great inspiration.”

West Indies will defend the coveted Wisden Trophy which they recaptured for the first time in a decade last year when they trounced England 2-1 in the Caribbean.

And though the Caribbean side have not won a series in England in 32 years, Holder said the group remained upbeat over their chances.

“We have a fantastic group of cricketers, coaches, medical staff and support staff and I know everyone is eagerly looking forward to the start of the first match when we can get back on the field of play,” the 28-year-old said.

“There is expectation in the air that we will defend the Wisden Trophy and we will certainly put in the work and give it our all to keep hold of it.”

West Indies have been joined on tour by former head coach, Floyd Reifer, who will serve as batting coach in Monty Desai’s absence.

Desai is based in India and was prohibited from travelling due to current lockdown restrictions in that country due to COVID-19.

Dr Praimanand Singh has also been added to the medical support staff along with physiotherapist Neil Barry Jr and massage therapist Nkoyo Meade have also been included as back up for first choice physio Denis Byam and first choice masseur Zephyrinus Nicholas.

Donald LaGuerre will travel with the contingent as team psychologist.

The first Test bowls off at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8 with the final two matches carded for Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16 and July 24.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

RESERVES – Sunil Ambris, Joshua DaSilva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas and Jomel Warrican.