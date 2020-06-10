Plenty of intrigue surrounds Windies, England series in COVID-19 environment   

The upcoming test series between West Indies and England is set to be an interesting battle for a number of reasons. For starters, the series holds plenty of intrigue since it will mark the return of international cricket which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Holder and his troops departed the region a few days ago and will spend the next several weeks in bio secure facilities where they will take on the host in three test matches starting July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

Without a ball being delivered, the series sparked some controversy after high profile players Darren Bravo and Guyanese duo Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul opted out of the tour reportedly because of the COVID – 19 situation in the UK.